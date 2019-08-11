Keith Thurman Says No One Wants To See Mayweather-Pacquiao II

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao would be wasting their time if they actually rematched their 2015 snooze fest ... 'cause boxing star Keith Thurman says not a damn soul wants to see it.

Thurman is Pacquiao's last opponent, having just lost a close decision to Manny last month. Some believe that victory for Pacman set up a potential mega-rematch with the Money Man.

Keith is NOT one of them ... when we got him out at Avra in Beverly Hills, he completely crapped on the idea of the two stars running it back.

"At the end to the day, nobody wants to see it."

We're not sure he's wrong ... the first fight between the two men made boatloads of cash, but, to be honest, wasn't very memorable.

Despite that, Floyd has been posting workout videos lately, a signal to some that he's keen on making a comeback, and there's not a bigger money fight out there than a Manny rematch (sorry, Conor).

As far as Thurman goes, he's been open about wanting to fight Manny again, a rematch that would be in serious jeopardy if Floyd got there first.

Plus ... he thinks his fight with Manny was better.

"Real fight fans know, it ain't gonna be more exciting then what Keith Thurman just did."