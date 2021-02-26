Sen. Ted Cruz Cracks Cancun Jokes at CPAC

Ted Cruz is already cracking jokes about his infamous trip to Mexico during the deadly winter storm in Texas, and his audience -- in Florida -- is loving it.

"Bernie is wearing mittens. And AOC is telling she was murdered!" -- Ted Cruz mocks Democrats pic.twitter.com/K9d01yDVsF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2021 @atrupar

The Senator, who'd been on the PR ropes since jetting to Cancun, took a shot -- at himself and his haters -- by opening his speech at CPAC in Orlando with a shout-out to the host city, but added, "It's not as nice as Cancun." Ba dum tss.

Ted tries to let the punchline sink in and waits a few beats before wrapping up the rest of the joke -- which, btw, didn't exactly kill, even with a conservative crowd. It was definitely mixed applause.

As you know ... Cruz jetted off to warm and sunny Cancun while his constituents were without power, some literally freezing to death. He was shamed into flying back the next day.