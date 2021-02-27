Lennox Lewis Open To Mike Tyson Rematch, 'If the People Want It'

'If the People Want It'

Lennox Lewis says he'd seriously consider getting back in the ring with Mike Tyson for a long-awaited rematch ... but only if there was a serious demand.

"If the public wanted it then we would probably talk," the former heavyweight champ tells TMZ Sports.

Lewis famously KO'd Tyson in the 8th round when they clashed in June 2002 -- despite Tyson making some wild threats in the build-up to the fight (remember, Tyson said he wanted to "eat" Lennox's children!?).

But, after Tyson's incredible performance against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, there's definitely an appetite to see "Iron" Mike get back in the ring.

Question is ... who will be Mike's next opponent?! 55-year-old Lennox?

Lennox hasn't fought professionally since a 2003 victory over Vitali Klitschko -- but he admitted he'd consider squaring up with Tyson ... but only if the situation was perfect.

"I don't know. I don't really have nothing pushing me in the ring right now. People would love to see that fight but I don't know."

Our photog asked if a poll on TMZ Sports would help sway the boxer ... who admitted he's curious how that would go.

So, VOTE if you want to see the rematch!