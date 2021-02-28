Guard Dog Sleeps Through Jewelry Store 'Robbery'

2/28/2021 6:53 AM PT
Talk about asleep at the wheel ... getta load of this pooch that didn't let a little armed robbery get in the way of his afternoon nap!

A jewelry store owner in Thailand may be calling Cesar Millan after his "guard dog" slept through a fake, armed robbery training drill.

The Husky named Lucky was out like a light when the "robber" breezed in and pointed a gun at the owner.

The point of the exercise was to teach staff how to react. If Lucky's considered staff ... he flunked the test.

The "robber" made off with a bag of bling.

As for Lucky ... well, he'll catch lots of zzzzz's in the doghouse.

