Stassie Says Kylie Jenner's All About Poop Duty for Her New Puppy

Even Billionaires Pick Up Their Own Dog S*** ...

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Nobody's above bending over to pick up after their dog ... just ask Stassie Karanikolaou who says her billionaire pal Kylie Jenner even gets down and dirty.

We got Stassie leaving the trendy eatery Croft Alley Wednesday afternoon in L.A. and wondered if her BFF has handlers to handle all deuces ... especially because KJ's got a new pup, Kevin.

Well, we asked and Stassie gave us the straight poop on ... who's doing Kev clean-up duty. Hehe. Anyway, her answer is a good lesson for dog owners everywhere, and says a lot about Kylie.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for the mad pooper ... sorry we meant to say Kevin -- his fur mom introduced him to the world a few days ago, and if stupid amounts of cute are your thing, he's got ya covered.

He's got plenty of siblings, besides Stormi, to keep him occupied too -- Kylie reportedly has chickens, bunnies and 8 more dogs!!!