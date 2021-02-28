Mike Trout's 1st MLB Jersey Hits Auction Block, Should Sell For Over $1 Mil!

Exclusive

Mike Trout is the best player of his generation -- and 1 of the greatest baseball players of all-time -- and now you can own the future HOF'ers 1st game-worn MLB jersey!!

Long before the 3x AL MVP was a bonafide baseball great, he made his debut as a teenager playing center field for the Angels in 2011.

The date was July 8, 2011 ... and Trout's Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim took on the Seattle Mariners in SoCal.

Trout started in center field, batted 9th in the order and was 0-for-3 at the plate (the Angels won 4-3).

Those game-worn threads ... they just hit the block at the online auction house, Lelands -- and are available for bidding through April 2.

The sports memorabilia and card collecting biz has exploded. A 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Mike Trout Superfractor card sold for $3.93 MILLION last year.

Lelands says don't be surprised if this 1-of-a-kind uni also cracks 7 figures (aka a milli plus) when it ultimately sells to the highest bidder.

And, speaking of baseball cards ... if the jersey wasn't cool enough on its own, it's also the uniform MT was rockin' on his '11 Topps Update rookie card.

Since starting his career with the 0-fer, Trout's blasted 302 HR's with 1,380 hits and 798 RBI's, and has won 3 American League Most Valuable Player awards ... and he's still only 29-years-old.