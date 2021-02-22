Babe Ruth Signed 1933 Card Smashes Auction Record, From 'Uncle Jimmy' Collection
2/22/2021 5:34 PM PT
The Babe Ruth baseball card market is still ON FIRE!!!
Check out this rare 1933 Goudey #149 card-- signed by The Bambino himself -- that just sold for $761,100 at auction Sunday night ... more than DOUBLE the highest price ever fetched for this particular card!!!
The item was part of the legendary "Uncle Jimmy" collection -- an insane collection of ultra-rare cards that Jimmy Micioni had stashed away at his home in New Jersey since he was a kid.
Experts say Uncle Jimmy did such an amazing job preserving the cards, it's like they were printed yesterday!!
Micioni died in March 2020 at the age of 97 -- but his family has gone public with the incredibly valuable treasure trove of cards ... and they've been getting record prices at auction.
In fact, Jimmy had a SECOND signed Babe Ruth 1933 Goudey #149 that sold in 2020 for $325,000 -- which was a record at the time.
The 2020 card quality was graded at a 4.5 (very good to excellent condition) and the Ruth signature on the card got a 6 grading.
The card that sold Sunday night was PSA graded 4 with an 8 on the autograph.
Final gavel price ... $761,100 -- a record for that particular card and proof the sports card market is still as hot as ever!!
The card sold through Wheatland Auctions -- which only expected the card to fetch somewhere between $300k and $600k.
Memorabilia collectors have always been fond of Babe Ruth -- remember, in 2019 someone forked over $1 MILLION for the bat he used to smack his 500th home run in 1929.
Moral of the story ... go check in with your great uncles and great aunts and hope to God they've got a secret binder of old baseball cards hiding in the attic!