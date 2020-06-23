Michael Jordan Signed Baseball From 1976 For Sale, 1st Autograph Ever?!

6/23/2020 6:56 AM PT
Exclusive

Michael Jordan's autograph is crazy valuable -- even with thousands of signatures floating around -- but imagine owning the very 1st ball MJ EVER SIGNED!!

Well, if ya got the dough, you can buy what's (likely) Jordan's first autograph ... signed when Michael was a 13-year-old youth baseball player.

Here's the deal ... in 1976, Jordan played on Parkers Food Stores (a local grocery store & team sponsor) Babe Ruth League youth baseball team in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Jordan, who wore #10 -- along with his teammates -- signed a ball to commemorate their 11-3 season ... which ended in a championship.

The team's manager, Dick Neher -- who was a co-worker of MJ's dad, James Jordan -- held on to the ball for over 25 years before selling it in 2002.

Now, Goldin Auctions has acquired the 1-of-a-kind piece ... where it's available for auction online.

FYI -- GA recently sold a similar Derek Jeter piece (Jeetz signed when he was only 8) for $36k.

So, what's Jordan's sig gonna sell for? Well, Jeter's a LEGEND -- but he's not MJ -- so Goldin expects the ball to go for around $50k.

Awesome, right?!

Goldin Auctions
