Dr. Oz Saves Man's Life at Newark Airport After He Collapsed, Flatlined

Exclusive

Dr. Oz saved a life at the Newark airport after a man collapsed face down at baggage claim ... and the good doc was in the right place at the right time.

Sources close to Dr. Oz tells TMZ ... Oz rolled the man over Monday night, cleared his airway and began giving him CPR before using a defibrillator. We're told the guy flatlined and Oz shocked him back to life as a huge crowd watched.

We're told there were no other doctors there, but a cop was there who helped Oz continue CPR while he cleared the man's airway.