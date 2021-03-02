Dr. Oz Saves Man's Life at Newark Airport After He Collapsed, Flatlined
3/2/2021 9:38 AM PT
Exclusive
Dr. Oz saved a life at the Newark airport after a man collapsed face down at baggage claim ... and the good doc was in the right place at the right time.
Sources close to Dr. Oz tells TMZ ... Oz rolled the man over Monday night, cleared his airway and began giving him CPR before using a defibrillator. We're told the guy flatlined and Oz shocked him back to life as a huge crowd watched.
We're told there were no other doctors there, but a cop was there who helped Oz continue CPR while he cleared the man's airway.
It appears the man might have suffered a heart attack ... he's recovering at a New Jersey hospital and doing "okay" as he awaits test results. We're told Oz is in touch with the man's wife, who was traveling with him at the time.