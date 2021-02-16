Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil Say Online CBD Scammers Use Them, Sell Bogus Products

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil are warning folks to watch out for scammers using their names to sell CBD -- they don't endorse the products, which could be poisonous.

The good docs joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and railed against online retailers using bogus celeb endorsements to trick customers. They say the scammers are stealing people's money and messing with their health.

It's pretty shocking ... Dr. Oz tells us he got his hands on some of the CBD products sold by online retailers falsely claiming to have his blessing, and lab testing showed lead levels that were 15 times higher than allowed!

Dr. Phil cautions folks to watch out for the clickbait ads, he says once you hand over credit card information it's practically impossible to cancel the automatic payments.