Youngstown State Football Staffer Banned From Sidelines ... After Checking Opponent

Breaking News

A Youngstown State football official has just been booted from the sidelines for the foreseeable future ... after he knocked an opposing player to the ground with his shoulder.

The scene was pretty wild ... during YSU's game against the University of Northern Iowa on Saturday -- Panthers star receiver Quan Hampton was speeding toward the YSU sideline when Director of Player Personnel Tim Johnson appeared to throw himself at the guy.

Quan with a big gain and gets out of bounds. #UNIFight pic.twitter.com/q27G7U9cQO — UNI Football (@UNIFootball) February 27, 2021 @UNIFootball

Hampton took Johnson's shoulder at full speed ... and tumbled to the ground awkwardly -- clearly fortunate to not suffer any serious injures.

FYI -- Johnson is a BIG man (6'0, 245 lbs) with a history of tossing around football players ... he was a former All-American linebacker at YSU who played in the NFL and was later inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2010.

You can see in the replay of the check, Hampton was clearly disturbed by Johnson's actions ... and pointed him out to refs immediately after hitting the ground.

Despite no penalty called, YSU launched an investigation into the incident ... and on Monday, the school announced it was banning Johnson from the sidelines for the rest of the spring football season.

The school also said Johnson -- who's in his first year on the YSU football staff -- had accepted the punishment.

"I apologize to UNI, Youngstown State, the Missouri Valley Football Conference and our community for what occurred on Saturday," Johnson said.