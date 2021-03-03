Cavs Players Hilariously Reenact Triple H, Big Show Wrestling Entrances At Practice

Play video content Breaking News

IT'S TIME TO PLAY THE GAME!!!

Wrestling legends Triple H and The Big Show showed up to Cleveland Cavs practice on Wednesday ... oh wait, that's Dylan Windler and Damyean Dotson!!

The Cavs players channeled the iconic superstars as they made their way to the court for practice ... and the results are nothing short of amazing!!

Here's how it went down -- Windler posed behind the rising door as Triple H’s introduction music blasted over the speakers ... and as he makes his entrance, he takes a sip of water and does the signature spit-water splash!!

Not to be outdone, Dotson followed up by hoisting a championship belt while Big Show's intro music plays ... and ends up tossing his practice jersey to hype up his teammates!!

It clearly worked -- the players are seen laughing and cheering as the intros unfold.

If you're wondering why this happened, JaVale McGee -- who documented the whole ordeal on IG -- explained these guys do it all the time when they shoot against each other during their pregame routines.