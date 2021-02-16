Draymond Green Blasts Cavs for Sitting Andre Drummond ... 'It's Bulls***'

Play video content Breaking News ESPN

Draymond Green thinks it's complete "bulls**t" for an NBA team to bench a player while seeking to trade him ... just like the Cavs are doing to Andre Drummond.

Green's Golden State Warriors destroyed the Cavs on Monday in a 129 to 98 thrashing ... but it wasn't until after the game that Draymond REALLY went off.

"To watch Andre Drummond before the game, sit on the sidelines, then go to the back and then come out in street clothes because the team is going to trade him is bulls**t."

Here's the backstory ... it's no secret the Cavs are looking to move on from 27-year-old Drummond in favor of the new 22-year-old center Jarrett Allen.

The trade deadline is March 25 -- and Cavs GM Koby Altman has said Drummond would no longer be active for games until a deal is done.

FYI, Drummond is reportedly making $28.7 million this season as part of a 5-year, $127 million contract.

Clearly, Draymond feels it's unfair for Drummond -- a 2-time NBA All-Star -- claiming it's a disrespectful move that's also bad for Andre's mental health.

"When James Harden asked for a trade, and essentially dogged it -- no one's going to fight back that James was dogging it his last days in Houston -- but he was CASTRATED for wanting to go to a different team," Draymond said.

"And yet, a team can come out and say, 'Oh, we want to trade a guy,' and then that guy has to go sit?! And, if he doesn't stay professional, then he's a cancer?! And, he's not good in someone's locker room, and he's the issue."

"And, we've seen situations of Harrison Barnes getting pulled off the bench ... DeMarcus Cousins finding out he's traded in an interview after the All-Star Game, and we continue to let this happen. But, I got fined for stating my opinion on what I thought should happen with another player, but teams can come out and continue to say, 'Oh, we're trading guys, we're not playing you.' And yet, we're to stay professional?!"

Draymond continued, "At some point, as players, we need to be treated with the same respect and have the same rights that the team can have. Because as a player, you're the worst person in the world when you want a different situation."

Green says it's crazy that "a team can say they're trading you and that man is to stay in shape, he is to stay professional. And if not, his career is on the line. At some point, this league has to protect the players from embarrassment like that."

"And then, when Kyrie Irving says, 'Oh, my mental health is off,' everybody goes crazy about that too! Do you not think that affects someone mentally?"

"As much as we put into this game to be great, to come out here and be in shape, to produce for fans every single night, and most importantly, to help your team win, do you think that doesn't affect someone mentally?"

Green ended the conversation this way ...