Andre Drummond's New Rap Video Is All About Bikinis, Butts and Booze

NBA star Andre Drummond is having a better summer than you ... and if you don't believe us just check out a clip from his new rap video, which features the life you want to live, complete with the beach and a ton of babes.

If you didn't know, the Detroit Pistons center is also a rapper ... and dropped a track called "Listen" earlier this year that made news because well ... it wasn't wack.

Now, Drummond has taken to IG and released a clip from the upcoming video for the song, and we gotta say ... IT'S LIT.

There's twerking, champagne showers, bikinis and millionaires ... all the things that make an NBA player's summer great.