NBA's Andre Drummond Drops Bars During Rap Show at Vegas Nightclub

Summer league is over ... but Andre Drummond is still making noise in Las Vegas -- taking over a Sin City nightclub for a rap show and TMZ Sports has the video!

The Detroit Pistons superstar -- who goes by the rap name Drummxnd -- rocked the stage at the On The Record Speakeasy and Club at the Park MGM on Thursday ... towering over the crowd and all of his hype men.

25-year-old Drummond has been rapping for a while but finally put out his first E.P. last summer in an effort to grow his off-the-court career.

The 6'11" center performed 5 songs at the club and you can see in the video the crowd showed love ... reaching up and smacking his hands during the show.

As for the Pistons, they're coming off a playoff season -- and there's talk Detroit could offer up a max contract to Drummond in 2020.