NBA's Rasheed Wallace Hired as High School Basketball Coach

SHEEEED!!!!
Rasheed Wallace has a new gig -- he's been hired as the head basketball coach at Jordan High School in Durham, NC!!
The ex-NBA star was announced at a news conference (inside the school's library!) Friday morning ... donning a royal blue blazer and smiling from ear-to-ear.
"It's a great day to be a Falcon," Sheed said Friday.
[VIDEO] Jordan High School's new men's basketball head coach, former NBA player Rasheed Wallace, is excited about the 2019-20 basketball season at Jordan High School. | @PMubenga @CityOfDurhamNC @DurhamCounty @JHSFalcons| #WeAreDPS #DURM #DPSAthletics | pic.twitter.com/R5vlDpyXPQ— Durham Public Schools (@DurhamPublicSch) March 8, 2019
Of course, Sheed has ties to Durham ... he was a superstar at North Carolina for 2 years, making the Final Four in 1995.
Wallace went on to have a great 16-year NBA career ... winning a title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004 and making the All-Star team 4 different times.
It'll be a rebuild for Wallace .. he's taking on a team that went 7-17 this past season, according to MaxPreps.
Sheed had MANY memorable moments during his time in the Association -- who can forget BALL DON'T LIE?!?!?
Worth noting ... Wallace ranks in the top 5 in technical fouls in NBA history, so here's hoping he keeps his chill on the sidelines.
Or not ... we're all for it either way.