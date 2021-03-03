Joe Montana Admits Tom Brady Is Greatest QB Of All Time, 'Tremendous Career'

Breaking News

Here's Joe Montana admitting something that must be tough to say ... Tom Brady is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

The 49ers legend -- who was widely considered the greatest ever during and after his NFL career -- says TB12's accomplishments are simply better than his.

Montana appeared on ESPN's "First Take" on Wednesday and was asked straight-up if Brady has replaced Joe as the NFL's G.O.A.T.

"Oh, I think Tom has taken his place on the top up there a long time ago," Joe said ... "So, he's had a tremendous career, he's fun to watch."

Joe said he's well aware of the G.O.A.T. debate -- "but if you look at what Tom's been able to accomplish in his time that he's played, I think it puts him definitely up there in the top of the list."

For the record, Montana's resume is pretty damn impressive -- 4 Super Bowl wins, 8 Pro Bowls, 2 NFL MVP awards.

But, Brady ... good lord.

7 Super Bowl championships, 10 Super Bowl appearances, 14 Pro Bowls, 3-time NFL MVP.

And, get this ... Montana's career passing yards -- 40,551.