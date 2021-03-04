CDC Updates 'Zombie Preparedness' Tips in Case Nostradamus is Right

As if the past year hasn't been brutal enough, famed 16th century seer Nostradamus predicted 2021 will be the year of the zombie apocalypse ... but the CDC's got ya covered.

It sounds crazy, but just in case, the CDC has updated its website's "Zombie Preparedness" section -- which it launched in 2011 -- to advise people on how to prepare for disasters or emergencies ... ya know, like fighting off the undead.

While the CDC makes it clear it's not expecting a real-life "World War Z" or "Walking Dead" situation to arise, it says its tongue-in-cheek zombie campaign "has proven to be a very effective platform."

It adds ... "We continue to reach and engage a wide variety of audiences on all hazards preparedness via 'zombie preparedness'."

So, what kind of tips does it have for getting ready for disasters, zombie, or otherwise? The overall theme is "Get a Kit. Make a Plan. Be Prepared." ... which boils down to having an emergency stash at home of food, water and first aid supplies to last at least 3 days. It also suggests backup power sources, medical records on hand and extra prescription meds.

Sounds like your basic earthquake or tornado emergency plan, right? But, then the CDC adds ... "Although you’re a goner if a zombie bites you, you can use these supplies to treat basic cuts and lacerations that you might get during a tornado or hurricane." So, yeah ... they're leaning into this.