Gorilla Glue Woman Tessica Brown's Breast Lumps Not Cancerous

Gorilla Glue Woman Cancer Scare Over ... Breast Biopsy Benign

3/5/2021 12:50 AM PT
It's the best news Tessica Brown's gotten since getting the Gorilla Glue out of her hair -- the masses found in her breasts are not cancerous.

Tessica's manager, Gina Rodriguez, tells TMZ ... test results for the 2 lumps, one in each breast, came back negative, and Tessica is ecstatic. She says doctors say the benign cysts are the result of fibrocystic breast disease which comes with its own complications.

We're told the disease generally makes it tougher for doctors to ID potentially cancerous lumps. As a result, Tessica will now have to get a mammogram every 6 months.

As we first reported, Tessica had gone back to Dr. Michael Obeng -- who defeated the Gorilla Glue -- to get a mommy makeover that included a boob lift/implants and some abdominal lipo. It was during a pre-surgery consultation that he discovered the lumps.

Dr. Obeng removed the cysts during Tessica's other procedures and sent them to the lab for testing.

Tessica remained optimistic -- even while waiting for results -- telling us she felt everything had happened for a reason: the Gorilla Glue ordeal brought her to Dr. Obeng ... who then found the lumps.

That positive thinking paid off.

