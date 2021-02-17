Gorilla Glue Plastic Surgeon Says Biz is Booming and Might Get Better

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Dr. Michael Obeng -- the plastic surgeon who freed Tessica Brown from her head full of Gorilla Glue -- is reaping benefits or his good deed ... he says patient inquiries are up a hundredfold!!!

The Beverly Hills doctor tells TMZ ... since Tessica's procedure last week -- which he did gratis -- his office has received around 5,000 calls asking about all sorts of surgeries -- although most are unrelated to glue removal.

He says callers inquire about the usual stuff -- breast augmentation, butt lifts, vaginoplasty, yada yada. He says one person even wanted oblique muscle removal ... something he doesn't normally do. Point is ... demand is sky-high.

There's more good news for Dr. Obeng too. He explains how he was able to formulate the anti-glue solvent for Tessica on his own with his staff ... and he thinks he's got something special.

He says there's a potential deal in the works with manufacturing companies to produce his "magical solution" for people like Tessica ... who find themselves in a really bad spot with super glue.

If that happens ... multiple businesses could be booming for the doctor.