Tessica Brown Gets First Haircut After Gorilla Glue Fiasco

Now that Tessica Brown's hair is finally 100 percent Gorilla Glue-free, she can get back to basics ... and enjoy a normal 'do again.

Sources close to Tessica tell TMZ ... she visited a barbershop on Valentine's Day morning to get her hair trimmed and styled after the procedure last week to remove the glue from her scalp.

We're told she visited the Below Zero shop in Violet, Louisiana to see a barber she knows ... and he gave her the cut for free after everything's she's been through.

As we've chronicled ... Tessica's received an outpouring of support ever since she revealed on TikTok that she'd made the terrible choice a month ago to substitute her normal got2b glued hairspray with Gorilla Glue Adhesive Spray.

Though the advice she received to rid her hair of the hardened glue didn't work, Bev Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng came through for Tessica big time by performing a $12,500 procedure for free to get her out of the sticky situation.

Tessica also received more than $20k in donations for her plight, which as we first told you ... she plans on donating the majority of to the Restore Foundation -- which provides reconstructive surgery services for people around the world.

Our sources say Tessica's received hundreds of hair products for free as well -- including more got2b glued -- so she never reaches for Gorilla Glue again ... not that she would.