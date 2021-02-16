'Gorilla Glue Girl' Sends Cease and Desist to Blogger Calling Her a Liar

Exclusive

A popular blogger has been calling Tessica Brown -- aka, 'Gorilla Glue Girl' -- a bold-faced liar who made the whole saga up and scammed the world ... but Tessica is now saying she better shut it, or risk getting dragged into court.

An attorney repping Tessica's management team fired off a cease and desist letter to one Ashley Germon -- who appears to run the IG and Twitter accounts @gossipofthecity_ -- telling her to stop spreading the claim TB hustled everybody into thinking she sprayed Gorilla Glue into her hair.

Germon's been posting about it for several days now, including messages and videos to both accounts -- which have close to 610,000 combined followers -- insisting Tessica is a liar and that she pulled a fast one ... especially on those who donated money to her.

She even re-posted a 15-minute video from another woman who claimed to have sprayed Gorilla Glue in her own hair, trying to debunk Tessica's account. Germon writes of that woman, "Salute to this sister who actually deserves the money y’all donated to that liar. #girlbye."

To that, Tessica's lawyer says her predicament was neither contrived nor a joke, and to suggest otherwise is wrong. Her attorney, Jeffrey Klein, says Gossip of the City is defaming Tessica and warns that she's on thin ice.

You can read the letter for yourself ... it's clear that a lawsuit could be filed if Germon keeps it up. We're told this letter was sent last Friday -- yet, most of the posts still seem to be live as of now.

Germon even acknowledged the cease and desist in a separate post, calling it a fake. We've been assured by Tessica's team, though, that it is very much real ... and they mean business.