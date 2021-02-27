Gorilla Glue Woman Discovers Lumps in Breasts During Boob Job Consult
2/27/2021 12:50 AM PT
Tessica Brown's joy after getting Gorilla Glue removed from her hair ... is giving way to a serious scare -- doctors found lumps in her breasts.
Tessica's manager, Gina Rodriguez, tells TMZ ... Tessica's getting a mommy makeover, which includes a boob lift/implants and some abdominal lipo.
As part of a pre-surgery consultation, Dr. Michael Obeng -- the doc who defeated the Gorilla Glue -- examined her breasts earlier this week, and unfortunately discovered a lump in each of Tessica's breasts.
We're told Tessica subsequently had a mammogram which confirmed the presence of masses. She's already had surgery to remove them, and they're now being tested for cancer.
While it's frightening news ... Tessica sees the silver lining.
She feels everything that happened with the Gorilla Glue incident was supposed to lead her to this very moment -- and she's grateful Dr. Obeng found the lumps now, and not further down the road when it might have been too late.