Gorilla Glue Woman Discovers Lumps in Breasts During Boob Job Consult

Exclusive

Tessica Brown's joy after getting Gorilla Glue removed from her hair ... is giving way to a serious scare -- doctors found lumps in her breasts.

Tessica's manager, Gina Rodriguez, tells TMZ ... Tessica's getting a mommy makeover, which includes a boob lift/implants and some abdominal lipo.

As part of a pre-surgery consultation, Dr. Michael Obeng -- the doc who defeated the Gorilla Glue -- examined her breasts earlier this week, and unfortunately discovered a lump in each of Tessica's breasts.

We're told Tessica subsequently had a mammogram which confirmed the presence of masses. She's already had surgery to remove them, and they're now being tested for cancer.

Play video content 2/11/21 TMZ.com

While it's frightening news ... Tessica sees the silver lining.