MLB Star Kenta Maeda's L.A. Home Nearly Broken Into, Suspects Thwarted By Alarm System

Exclusive

Three people attempted to break into Kenta Maeda's L.A.-area home Sunday night, but fortunately for the star MLB pitcher, his alarm system thwarted the suspects before they could get in.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports ... at around 7:19 PM, three people smashed in windows at Maeda's Santa Monica residence, trying to gain entry to the place.

But, we're told the trio was NOT able to get into the home ... after they were scared off by a home security system.

We're told the alarm company notified cops ... and it appears nobody was home at the time of the attempted break-in.

Cops tell us they've since launched an investigation into the incident.

Maeda is coming off his best season as a pro -- in his 1st year with the Minnesota Twins in 2020, he piled up a 6-1 record and a 2.70 ERA and finished 2nd in the AL Cy Young vote to Shane Bieber.

Maeda began his MLB career with the L.A. Dodgers ... winning 47 games in four seasons before the team traded him to Minnesota in 2020.