Dana White to Jake Paul, I'd Bet $1 Million You Lose to Ben Askren!

Dana White is CONVINCED Jake Paul is gonna get his ass whooped when he steps in the ring to fight Ben Askren ... and he's willing to put his money where his mouth is!

“I hope you can bet on this thing because I will bet ONE MILLION DOLLARS that he loses this f**king fight," White said on the "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson" Podcast.

"I bet a million dollars that he loses this fight!"

White just simply ain't convinced Jake has what it takes to beat an accomplished professional fighter like Ben Askren ... who's 19-2 as an MMA fighter.

Askren's strength is his wrestling -- not his striking -- but White doesn't think it matters ... he's predicting a massacre when they finally clash on April 17.

"Let’s be honest, Jake Paul isn’t a f**king boxer. This guy is a fucking YouTube kid," White added.

Paul is 2-0 in his boxing career with a violent KO over ex-NBA star Nate Robinson ... and he's been training with ex-boxing star Zab Judah, who defended Jake on the podcast.

"Dana I watched him, he’s been working hard, Dana. I have seen him put it together," Zab said.

Judah added ... "He’s got hands. I am not joking.”

The clip went viral almost immediately and ended up in front of Jake who was VERY amused and is now challenging White to INCREASE the bet to $2 MILLION!!!

"Dana let’s double the bet up! $2 Million," Jake said.

"We wire the money into escrow. $4 million total. Winner takes all. My team will be in touch to make a contract."