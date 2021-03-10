Naya Rivera’s Father Slams Ryan Murphy for 'Broken Promises,' He Responds

Naya Rivera's father called out Ryan Murphy for allegedly failing to come through on promises he made after her drowning death ... but Murphy says he's still committed and working on it.

Naya's dad, George, went off on the "Glee" co-creator Tuesday night on Twitter, saying ... "Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did … or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story …. and make sure he’s knows that I know …."

George was responding to a tweet from July in which a woman said she had "so much respect" for Murphy and the other creators of the show for setting up a college fund for Naya's son, Josey.

According to George ... that hasn't happened, and he also seems pissed Murphy hasn't been in contact with him because he tweeted, "Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call."

Naya's dad added ... "Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses .... even in a unexplainable tragedy ..."

Murphy caught wind of George's outrage, and quickly tweeted a response -- "Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust. We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate."

Apparently, those executors don't include George.