Jon Kitna Claims Bengals WR Was ‘Drunk’ During Game, ‘It Was Crazy’

"There was a time that I played a game with a guy that was drunk in the huddle."

That's ex-NFL quarterback Jon Kitna claiming a WR for the Cincinnati Bengals was hammered during a game ... and still managed to rack up nearly 200 yards receiving.

Kitna spelled out the situation while appearing on the "The Ryen Russillo Podcast" earlier this week ... describing an unnamed Bengals teammate who was clearly struggling with alcohol.

Jon Kitna on his time with the Bengals

"He was drunk and had close to 200 yards receiving now. So, it was crazy."

Kitna -- who played for the Bengals from 2001 to 2005 -- didn't reveal WHEN the incident took place ... but suggested the boozy game was not uncommon for that particular player.

"That was kind of his normal."

In the past few years, several prominent NFL players have admitted to drinking alcohol before taking the field ... with Clinton Portis saying he used liquor as a form of pain management.