Seth Rogen's Weed Company Launches, High Demand Crashes Houseplant Site

Seth Rogen's weed company is having some big issues on launch day, but it's a good problem to have ... his products are so popular its website crashed.

The "Pineapple Express" star debuted his Houseplant website Thursday for purchases, but it only took a few hours before high demand proved too much for Seth's site to handle.

The website went down around 10 AM PT, with Seth joking he's trying to learn how to write code to get it up and running again. He says the "insane traffic" overwhelmed the servers.

Seems there were problems right out of the gate, because even around 9 AM Seth was troubleshooting with customers who couldn't even get into the website's waiting room.

Stoners in Los Angeles can still get Seth's cannabis strains delivered by a third-party service, but anyone going to the Houseplant website is SOL when it comes to buying home goods ... like the $85 ashtray or the $220 table lighter.