Senator Ron Johnson Says January 6th Scarier if BLM Protested

Sometimes racism is subtle, oblique ... but not here.

United States Senator Ron Johnson says he didn't feel threatened at all during the failed coup attempt January 6th, because the rioters were true patriots, but God forbid, if the shoe was on the other foot where Trump won and there was a BLM Capitol protest, well he says that would be downright scary.

The Republican Senator from Wisconsin made his comments on The Joe Pags Show," and it's drawing heavy fire. Johnson said of the Jan. 6th insurrectionists, "Even though those thousands of people were marching on the Capitol were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew those were people that loved this country, that truly respected law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn't concerned."

Before we get to the BLM comment ... is he kidding? Cops were beaten by protesters, 140 of them were injured and one was killed -- respect law enforcement??? Law-abiding???

Now, as for Johnson's BLM comment, check this out ... "Had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned."