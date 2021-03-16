TROOP Member Reggie Warren's Family Struggling to Pay For Medical Bills, Funeral

Exclusive

Reggie Warren -- one of the founding members of the R&B group TROOP -- was struggling financially before he died, so his family is crowdfunding to pay for medical bills and a funeral.

A rep for Reggie tells TMZ ... the money started drying up around 2014 because TROOP hadn't had a big hit song since the 1990s, and now his family is feeling the squeeze.

Reggie's fam set up a GoFundMe to try and raise $30,000, which we're told will go toward paying hospital bills and burial expenses.

TMZ broke the story ... Reggie died Sunday in Pasadena, the day after being released from a two-month stay in the hospital.