College Hoops Insanity, Bracket Tips from a Former Champ and 2 Idiots!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

It's that time of year ... the biggest event in college hoops -- and if you're looking for some bracket advice, we gotcha covered!

Sure, you can ride with the heavy betting favorites ... but there's ALWAYS a dark horse that rides deep into the competition!

So, which team will shock the world in 2021? Check in with college hoops legend Renee Montgomery and her TMZ Sports co-hosts, Evan Rosenblum and Mike Babcock, to help you lock in your picks!

And, if you're feeling saucy, download the FOX Bet Sportsbook app where you can make real wagers and win real money!

In fact, users get a free $10 in betting credit every game day when you place a wager of $10 or more ... credit you can use for parlays, bets on other matchups, etc.

The offer is open to all FOX Bet users -- not just newbies.

Remember, despite the incredible tips we're giving you here -- there's no such thing as a sure thing ... so be smart and responsible!!

And good luck!!