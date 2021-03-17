Meghan Markle Interview Would've Been Postponed if Prince Philip Died, Says Gayle
3/17/2021 12:19 PM PT
Gayle King says the Meghan Markle-Prince Harry interview with Oprah would have been temporarily 86'd ... if Prince Philip had died following his trip to the hospital.
Oprah's BFF revealed Wednesday on her "Gayle King in the House" SiriusXM radio show there was a plan in play to pull the plug on airing the interview on CBS if Philip had passed.
Gayle said, "Well, just so you know, they had done that interview before Prince Philip went into the hospital. If something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time. But, the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital. But, a lot of people have raised that point."
Prince Philip, of course, was admitted to the hospital in mid-February before word leaked that his condition was much more serious than the Palace admitted. He had been battling an infection related to a pre-existing heart condition, for which he eventually underwent surgery.
He was discharged on Tuesday ... a little over a week after his grandson and Meghan went public with claims of racism against the Royal Family.