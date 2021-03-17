Meghan Markle Interview Would've Been Postponed if Prince Philip Died, Says Gayle

Play video content Gayle King In the House/Sirius XM

Oprah's BFF revealed Wednesday on her "Gayle King in the House" SiriusXM radio show there was a plan in play to pull the plug on airing the interview on CBS if Philip had passed.

Gayle said, "Well, just so you know, they had done that interview before Prince Philip went into the hospital. If something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time. But, the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital. But, a lot of people have raised that point."

Prince Philip, of course, was admitted to the hospital in mid-February before word leaked that his condition was much more serious than the Palace admitted. He had been battling an infection related to a pre-existing heart condition, for which he eventually underwent surgery.