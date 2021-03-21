Stolen Doritos Truck Chase in Oklahoma City Lasts 100 Miles

This would have been a case for Erik Estrada ... because one good chip deserves another.

A dude in Oklahoma City thought it would be a good idea to steal a Doritos truck that was sitting unattended at a local gas station. Yeah, he did that.

The dude in question -- Joshua Karpe -- and we do mean in question because a Doritos truck wrapped in one gigantic advertisement is not exactly your run-of-the-mill Honda on the road.

This was a layup for cops, who easily spotted the ad for Doritos Nacho Cheese chips.

Karpe didn't go down easy ... police chased him through 3 counties -- 90 minutes in all -- before shooting the tires out and arresting him.

Police Captain Jeff Spruill was incredulous ... “I would love to know the motivation of stealing a truck that’s very, very easy to spot and doesn’t go very fast,” adding, “What do you think you’re going to do with a truck like that?”