Ohio Bobcats Fans Urged To Not Be Idiots If Team Reaches Sweet 16

Court Street turned into a rager for the ages after Ohio upset Virginia in the NCAA tourney ... and now, officials are trying like hell to keep fans from becoming COVID super spreaders if the Bobcats win again on Monday.

Folks in Athens flooded the streets, climbed lamp posts and crowd surfed after Jason Preston and the #13 Bobbies took down the defending champs in the first round on Saturday.

More Court Street madness after the Bobcats victory pic.twitter.com/TQDFnOnMrq — Cole Daniel Behrens (@Colebehr_report) March 21, 2021 @Colebehr_report

It was an insane sight to see ... and one that had to make Dr. Fauci's skin crawl.

The Athens City-County health department is hoping fans stand up and cheer responsibly if Ohio handles #5 Creighton and reaches the Sweet 16 on Monday ... laying down a list of safety tips to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

It's now the crowdsurfing part of the celebration pic.twitter.com/4UvdmMhX3r — Cole Daniel Behrens (@Colebehr_report) March 21, 2021 @Colebehr_report

Some pointers include staying inside and watching from home, wearing masks and social distancing outside, putting up yard signs to show support, or hosting Zoom watch parties.

In other words, the health dept. is begging fans to do anything but cram together in the streets and breathe on each other without a mask on.

Will it work?? Probably not -- after all, OU used to be the #1 party school in the country -- but ya gotta admire the attempt to keep everyone safe.