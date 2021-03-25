NFL Laxes COVID Rules For Vaccinated Teams On Draft Night, No Masks Required

Breaking News

Bring on the picks and leave the masks ... the NFL says if teams' draft war rooms next month feature fully vaccinated individuals, it will lax COVID policies and not require face coverings.

The league made the announcement to its clubs in a one-page memo Thursday ... explaining teams can have quasi-normal draft day procedures if all participating members can prove they've taken the COVID vaccine.

The NFL sent this memo to all club personnel today, with updated new guidance for the NFL Draft regarding those who are vaccinated. 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/6Wo5fLpITG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2021 @RapSheet

NFL officials say draft-night changes for vaccinated teams' war rooms include no mask requirement and flexible physical and social distancing rules.

The league also says it will allow both eating and drinking as well.

But, there will be some precautions for the draft weekend -- which is set to kick off April 29 -- even for those vaccinated teams.

The league says fully vaccinated rooms are to be capped off at 10 staffers.

If not vaccinated, teams will have to adhere to strict COVID policies ... with masks, social distancing and a cap of 20 per room.