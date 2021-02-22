Andy Reid's COVID-19 Face Shield, Hat Get Hall Of Fame Display Treatment

2/22/2021 4:03 PM PT
Breaking News
Pro Football Hall of Fame

Andy Reid’s iconic face shield just reached Hall of Fame status ... 'cause the Pro Football H.O.F. just announced the Chiefs coach's COVID-19-friendly look is getting put on display in Canton!!

The Hall of Fame announced the newest addition to its "Pro Football Today Gallery" on Monday ... which will now feature the same hat and face mask the legendary coach wore throughout part of the 2020 season.

Getty

Of course, Reid became an instant meme when his shield fogged up like crazy during Week 1 of the NFL season ... which Coach later referred to as "brutal."

After the game, Reid had their equipment director Allen Wright fix the issue with an anti-fogging product. He eventually switched to wearing a face mask in order to meet newly introduced league protocols.

The Hall points out it's the same mask Reid wore as he secured his 230th win as a coach during Week 9 ... when he moved into 5th place all time.

It's a symbolic move for the Hall to feature COVID-19-related items to commemorate the 2020 season ... we just hope they sanitized the stuff.

