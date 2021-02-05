Roger Goodell Urges Joe Biden To Use NFL Stadiums As COVID Vaccine Sites

Breaking News

Awesome gesture from Roger Goodell and the NFL ... the Commish is opening up all of the league's stadiums and urging Joe Biden to use them as COVID vaccine sites.

Goodell made the offer in a letter to POTUS on Thursday ... saying he and the league want to do everything they can to end the pandemic and promote vaccinations.

In the letter to Biden, Goodell said 7 NFL stadiums are currently being used as mass vaccination sites ... but he insisted all of the league's other facilities are more than ready to take on the task as well.

"We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months," Goodell said.

"We look forward to further discussion with your administration as well as your partners in state and local governments to advance this effort."

The offer to the President comes just a few days after the NFL announced it's giving away 7,500 free tickets to this weekend's Super Bowl to vaccinated health care workers.