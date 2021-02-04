Super Bowl Prop Bets Focus On COVID, Which Coach Removes Mask First?!

Exclusive

COVID is now affecting the Super Bowl gambling world -- with sportsbooks taking real action on which teams and coaches will break coronavirus protocol first.

... seriously.

With Tampa Bay Bucs coach Bruce Arians and Chiefs honcho Andy Reid both experiencing some mask issues during the NFL season ... the folks at BetOnline.ag believe it's a certainty one of the coaches will drop their face covers on Sunday.

But, whose nose will get exposed first?

The odds favor Arians ... ya gotta bet $250 to win $100. Reid is the underdog, which is probably a good thing for him. A $100 bet on Andy pays $170 if he shows his nose first.

If wagering on COVID ain't your thing ... there's plenty more action.

-- Will Gisele appear on the Super Bowl game broadcast more than 1.5 times?

-- Will the announcers mention President Trump during the broadcast?

-- Which will be mentioned first during the broadcast -- Patrick Mahomes is getting married or Patrick Mahomes is becoming a father?

-- There are also odds on what color jacket The Weeknd will be wearing when he is first seen on the broadcast. Red is a heavy betting favorite ... followed by Black and then White. Blue and Purple are 7-to-1 long shots.

-- What's more: Tackles + Assists for Jason Pierre Paul or fingers on the right hand of Jason Pierre Paul (he's the guy who lost some of his fingers in a fireworks accident a few years back).

-- What's more: Total points scored in the Super Bowl or Senate votes to convict Donald Trump?

You can also bet on the color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach -- orange is the favorite followed by red, lime green, blue, clear ... and again, purple is the long shot.