The Weeknd Promises PG-Rated Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'I'll Do My Best'

Don't worry, moms and dads -- The Weeknd says his Super Bowl halftime show will be a family-friendly event ... vowing to keep Sunday's performance "rated PG."

At least, he's gonna try.

Of course, the super-popular singer is known for his mature content -- drugs, sex, violence ... all the stuff that makes parents freak out.

When Abel was asked about his graphic content during Thursday's media event, the guy promised to try his best to keep things appropriate for all ages.

"For sure, I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home," the 3-time Grammy winner said.

Remember, people were PISSED following Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show last year ... with 1,300 complaints filed to the FCC over their provocative dance moves.

While we may not have to worry about sexy dancing this time around, The Weeknd says the show will follow the storyline of his "After Hours" album ... but "definitely will keep it PG for the families."

"I'll try my best."