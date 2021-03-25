'Survivor' Villain Jonny Fairplay's Larceny Case Dismissed

Exclusive

Jonny Fairplay -- one of the most notorious "Survivor" contestants of all time -- is off the hook in his criminal case in Virginia ... and he's pretty stoked about it.

A Pittsylvania County court clerk tells TMZ ... Fairplay's larceny case has been dismissed as well as his mother's case.

As we first reported ... he was arrested for larceny back in December in his hometown of Danville, Virginia, where cops say he was accused of stealing furniture and a necklace from his grandmother, Jean Cook.

The criminal complaint was filed by Jonny's aunt, who accused him of removing a leather chair, end table, bar stools and a silver necklace valued at $5,000 from his grandma's home without proper consent.

Jonny tells TMZ ... he was charged with grand larceny based off allegations from a disgruntled family member. He says the case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

BTW ... the aunt is the daughter of Jonny's grandma, the one he infamously pretended had died during that all-time notorious "Survivor" moment.

Bottom line for Jonny ... he tells us he's "disappointed that this ever was allowed to happen and relieved that it is over."