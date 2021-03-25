Tiffany Haddish Painting to be Auctioned, Benefits Inner-City Arts Students

Exclusive

Tiffany Haddish has ZERO art experience but that's entirely the point of partnering up with an org that'll auction off her painting ... with proceeds going to a great cause.

The comedian's hooking up with Painting with the Stars ... which raises money to help gain awareness and support for nonprofits that provide underprivileged youth access to the arts.

Painting with the Stars delivers art kits to celebrities with no art experience and asks them to paint something of their choosing that'll hit the auction block. Tiffany may not have legit art experience ... but she showed her true colors as one hell of an artist ... with her flowery, piano keys submission.

When the auction goes down this summer ... the L.A.-based nonprofit Inner-City Arts will be one of the beneficiaries. Inner-City Arts offers a safe and supportive environment where students can engage in a studio setting with help from teaching professionals.

Tiffany's just one of the celebs who've signed up. "American Ninja Warrior" alum Maggi Thorne is also on board. Thorne suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2019 while competing on the course. She'd later need physical therapy to regain her balance and speech therapy for cognitive learning skills.