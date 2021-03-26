'Tiger King' Star Jeff Lowe Suffers Stroke, Suspects He Was Poisoned

Jeff Lowe is attempting to recover from a stroke that left him unresponsive in an Oklahoma casino ... and he and his wife suspect someone slipped something in his drink that put his life in peril.

The 'Tiger King' star's wife, Lauren, tells TMZ ... Jeff was not breathing when she found him on March 18 around 3 AM at WinStar World Casino where they were staying. She quickly called 911, but says, "I thought he was dying in my arms."

Lauren says when EMTs arrived they determined Jeff was suffering a stroke -- and decided he had to be airlifted to a hospital in Denton, TX. She says the medical staff there worked miracles to limit the damaging effects of the stroke and save Jeff's life.

Lauren says what's strange is that doctors have run a battery of tests, and so far at least, haven't been able to determine what caused Jeff's stroke -- and that's made her very suspicious about something and someone.

She tells us on March 17, hours before the stroke, she and Jeff were out on a dinner date when a strange man approached them ... claiming he knew them and even knew their favorite drink orders. Lauren says they have no clue who he was, but he lingered when a crowd of 'Tiger King' fans gathered to take selfies with them.

Lauren says they suspect that's when this mystery guy spiked Jeff's drink with something that might have caused the stroke.

Jeff's blood and urine tests came back negative for commonly abused drugs ... according to Lauren, but she suggests the suspicious guy might have used something more exotic. She says they just started connecting the dots on what happened that night, and have not reported it to cops yet.