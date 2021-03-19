Joe Exotic Launching Shoe Line For 'Tiger King' Anniversary

Joe Exotic I'm The King of Kicks ... Launching Shoe Line!!!

3/19/2021 12:40 AM PT
Joe Exotic Shoe Line For 'Tiger King' Anniversary
Exclusive
Odaingerous

Believe it or not, it's already been one year since Joe Exotic was unleashed on the world ... and the man himself is dropping a footwear collection from behind bars to celebrate.

The shoes are part of Joe's "Revenge" collection with streetwear brand Odaingerous ... and they come with all the usual Exotic flair, like animal print, gold and Italian leather.

Oh, and there's also a thinly veiled dig at Joe's nemesis, Carole Baskin. Would you expect anything less?!?

As you can see, Joe's coming in hot with 3 different shoes ... there's the Dapper Don Trainer with its wedge heel and padded straps, plus a low-top Dapper Don sneaker and the pièce de résistance, a traditional tennis shoe dubbed the Revenge Exotic 1.

Joe Exotic's Fashion Photos
The Dapper Dons are a play on Carole's missing husband, Don Lewis, and the Revenge Exotic 1 is covered in gold and 3 types of animal prints. Joe's hawking the kicks at $219, $249 and $252, and they all come in a tiger print box.

The shoes drop online Saturday, the one-year anniversary of the 'Tiger King' premiere on Netflix.

The Exotic Undies
Odaingerous

Joe's REVENGE collection has already released an underwear line and a fashion line ... and each drop has sold out immediately.

Seems Joe's got a thing for anniversaries ... he previously dropped the boxer briefs on the 2-year anniversary of his arrest.

