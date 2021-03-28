Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Open NAACP Image Awards, Chadwick Boseman Wins

Play video content BET

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had glowing things to say about the NAACP's contribution to America -- especially in the year of the pandemic -- as they kicked off the NAACP Image Awards.

The Prez and the Veep recorded their praise for the org at The White House for Saturday's event. Biden made it clear ... the NAACP has been a key player, if not THE key player, in the advancement of equality for more than 100 years.

Harris then talked about the contributions Black entertainers have made to the arts, but also to advance social justice in America. She talked about the advancements but then acknowledged a lot more has to happen to achieve true equality.

Chadwick Boseman won the Outstanding Actor Award posthumously for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." As we reported, Boseman died at 43 after fighting colon cancer for more than 4 years ... a condition he kept from the public until the end,

