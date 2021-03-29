NFL's Nick Bosa Goes IG Official With Smokin' Hot Model GF Jenna Berman
3/29/2021 7:20 AM PT
Nick Bosa is officially OFF the market ... the 49ers superstar revealed he's now dating smokin' hot model Jenna Berman -- and, yeah, the couple is SERIOUSLY attractive!!!
The 23-year-old NFL player made the announcement on his IG a few days ago ... showing him cuddling with Berman out on a boat somewhere.
Bosa didn't leave a caption for the pic ... but some of his current and former teammates still weighed in on it -- LOVING the PDA!!
"Ohhh s*** Nick is in love," Bosa's old Ohio State teammate, Dre'Mont Jones, said. "Never thought I would see the day."
Added Bosa's 49ers D-line mate Solomon Thomas, "My brother is in love!!!"
Berman is a star on social media ... she has over 250,000 followers on Instagram and over 1 MILLION on Tik Tok.
As for why ... it's not hard to see -- her posts are FIRE!!!
Unclear how she and Bosa met or how long they've been dating for ... but Bosa is a notoriously private guy -- so this is clearly more than just a fling.
Congrats on the young love!!