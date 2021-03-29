NFL's Nick Bosa Goes IG Official With Smokin' Hot Model GF Jenna Berman

Goes IG Official With New GF

Nick Bosa is officially OFF the market ... the 49ers superstar revealed he's now dating smokin' hot model Jenna Berman -- and, yeah, the couple is SERIOUSLY attractive!!!

The 23-year-old NFL player made the announcement on his IG a few days ago ... showing him cuddling with Berman out on a boat somewhere.

Bosa didn't leave a caption for the pic ... but some of his current and former teammates still weighed in on it -- LOVING the PDA!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Ohhh s*** Nick is in love," Bosa's old Ohio State teammate, Dre'Mont Jones, said. "Never thought I would see the day."

Added Bosa's 49ers D-line mate Solomon Thomas, "My brother is in love!!!"

Berman is a star on social media ... she has over 250,000 followers on Instagram and over 1 MILLION on Tik Tok.

As for why ... it's not hard to see -- her posts are FIRE!!!

Unclear how she and Bosa met or how long they've been dating for ... but Bosa is a notoriously private guy -- so this is clearly more than just a fling.