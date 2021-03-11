Aaron Rodgers Walking Fiancee's Doggy In Freezing Cold ... Puppy Love!!!

Breaking News

Aaron Rodgers is a pretty solid teammate when it comes to doggy duty -- check out the NFL star braving the freezing cold to take his fiancee's German Shepherd for a walk!

The Green Bay Packers QB is out in Montreal, Canada where his actress GF Shailene Woodley has been shooting the cop thriller "Misanthrope."

The weather has dipped into the 20s this week in Montreal -- but Aaron doesn't care ... the guys plays in the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field!!!

So, strap on a jacket and a beanie ... easy work!!

The dog doesn't seem to mind the cold either -- check out the adorable canine on a walk with Shailene just a few weeks ago!

As we previously reported, 37-year-old Aaron announced his engagement to the 29-year-old actress back in February after winning the NFL's MVP award for the 2020 season.

He's been gushing about his relationship with Woodley ever since -- and said he's even looking forward to having a kid with her at some point.