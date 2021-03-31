Dak Prescott Bros Down With Country Music Stars ... On Louisiana Fishing Trip

Play video content

Dak Prescott's offseason just keeps getting better and better ...

Just weeks after the NFL star inked a MASSIVE 4-year, $160 MIL contract with the Dallas Cowboys ... he bro'd down with 2 country music stars on an epic fishing trip in Louisiana!

The 27-year-old joined up with Jimmie Allen and Chris Young, as well his brother Tad and his Cowboys teammate La'el Collins, for the adventure ... and it looked fun as hell!

Allen -- whose "Best Shot" tune is STILL crushing it on country music radio -- documented the trip on his IG ... showing he and the guys getting after it at a huge crawfish dinner Tuesday night.

They then hit the boat Wednesday morning for some fishing ... and after some jabs over who caught the most -- Jimmie showed off their haul, and it was a TON of fish!

The guys then posed for a pic on the boat ... and it seems like good times were had by all.

By the way, we know what you're thinking ... and yeah, Dak's ankle looked OK to us.