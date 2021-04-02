Jill Biden Impersonates Flight Attendant for April Fool's Prank

Dr. Jill Biden has another successful prank under her belt -- all it took was a flight attendant's costume, a wig and a name badge to get her staff laughing their asses off during a cross-country flight.

The First Lady's April Fool's Day stunt was so good even the Secret Service fell for it hard while traveling with her on her plane, Executive One Foxtrot. Jill reportedly dressed the part with a short black wig, black pantsuit and black face mask.

Her name badge ID'd her as Jasmine. She then hit up the cabin to pass out Dove ice cream bars to staffers, Secret Service and the press pool. Five minutes later ... Jill returned without her wig to reveal it was all just a good 'ol fashion April Fool's joke.

The prank was so good ... Jill's senior advisor, Anthony Bernal, and her press secretary, Michael LaRosa, were laughing pretty hard. Dr. Biden, who was returning to D.C. after a trip to California, is known for not passing up a good prank opportunity.

President Biden's usually her target, like that one time during his first term as VP on a trip to California -- Jill stuffed herself into the baggage compartment of Air Force Two.

Joe explained to Rachael Ray back in 2014, "We get in Air Force Two, we're flying and I'm saying, 'where the hell is Jill?' And, I open up the baggage compartment on top, above, you know? And, she jumps out of the compartment. This is the Second Lady of the United States of America jumping out of the overhead baggage compartment."