DMX's Kids Arrive at Hospital, Only Allowed to See Him One At a Time

Some of DMX's children have flown to New York to visit their dad in the ICU -- a visit that could be a final goodbye -- but it's been complicated by COVID.

Family sources tell TMZ ... a number of DMX's kids have touched down in White Plains, NY, and are now on the ground at the hospital to get time with their father -- this as we're hearing his condition remains unchanged and dire.

Our sources tell us his children will only be allowed to see X one at a time -- per COVID regulations. His fiancee, Desiree, and his mom have already been there with him. We don't know if the hospital has begun allowing some of the kids into the ICU, but that's the plan.

Unclear just how many of X's kids have arrived at this point -- remember, he has 15 children ... but it'd be safe to assume a good majority will get the chance to see him, especially those who are older and understand the situation.

As we reported over the weekend, X's chances of recovery are not looking good -- he's still on life support and there is little brain activity.

TMZ broke the story ... X overdosed Friday night, which triggered a heart attack. Despite resuscitation efforts, we've heard X was simply left without needed oxygen to his brain for nearly 30 minutes.