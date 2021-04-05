MLB Fans Pack Texas Rangers' Stadium, What Social Distancing?!

MLB fans in Texas pretended like it was 2019 on Monday ... packing into the Rangers' stadium to see a game with absolutely no regard for social distancing.

The scenes from Globe Life Field are WILD ... there's hardly an empty chair in the 40,000-seat stadium -- and people wearing masks over their noses and mouths are few and far between.

In fact, it straight-up looks like nobody in the stadium has any worry that a global pandemic is still raging onward.

So this is what a packed ballpark feels like?! Almost forgot. What a sight! pic.twitter.com/L4nz2lc7fi — Sam Gannon (@SamGannon87) April 5, 2021 @SamGannon87

Of course, we knew this was coming ... the Rangers announced last month they would not put a limit on attendance for Opening Day against the Blue Jays -- something President Joe Biden blasted the team for.

"I think it's a mistake," POTUS said to ESPN last week. "They should listen to Dr. Fauci, the scientists and the experts. But, I think it's not responsible."

The Rangers have said repeatedly Monday will be a one-time-only event ... with team president of baseball operations Jon Daniels saying he believes there will be no more sell-outs following Monday's action.

Play video content 105.3 THE FAN Dallas / Ft. Worth

"I think after Opening Day, reality is we're not going to be at full capacity, I doubt it," Daniels said.

The Rangers have insisted they'll enforce a mask policy -- only allowing fans to drop the face coverings to eat or drink.

Below is the *first* full capacity crowd (40,000 people) at an American sports event since the #COVID19 pandemic hit. The Texas #Rangers are currently the only team among all 4 major pro sports in America to allow full capacity. #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/cNcqd3mU0U — Michael Bier (@_DTXMichael) April 5, 2021 @_DTXMichael